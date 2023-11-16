The Cyndy Hetzell Dream Foundation inspires youth and young adults to engage in all facets of personal and community development programs such as 4-H, the Future Farmers of America (FFA), New Jersey Paint Youth Club, and New Jersey Pinto Club.
Cyndy served the children and young adults of Cumberland and surrounding counties from the time she aged out of the program at 18 until her last day on this earth. Through this service she was a volunteer leader for 47 years, a paid employee for 37, and a miracle worker to most everyone she met along the way. The foundation is our way of honoring her service and keeping her memory alive.
We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that awards collegiate & trade school scholarships for members of the Cumberland County 4-H and participates in other philanthropic efforts.
Monetary donations are accepted throughout the year. We will also be holding periodic fundraising events to grow the funding source that supports our work.
Your support and contributions will enable us to provide scholarships and sponsor future events in Cumberland County. Your generous donation will fund our mission. To make the Best, Better.
Use the Donate Now button below to contribute using a credit card. Checks can be made out to "Cyndy Hetzell Dream Foundation" and mailed to 14 Hope Grange Road, Bridgeton , NJ 08302.
